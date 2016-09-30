Doctors say she is stable and would be offered counselling; security has been tightened at the hospital

Yamuna (30), wife of murdered Hindu Munnani functionary Sasikumar, attempted suicide at her house in Subramaniyampalayam near Thudiyalur here in the early hours on Thursday.

Police sources said she consumed “malachite powder” (used as a chemical substitute for cow dung powder) and was admitted to a private hospital at Kavundampalayam.

Sources said she might have taken the extreme step as she was upset over the murder of her husband a week ago.

Yamuna’s sister-in-law Suryakumari said that relatives were staying with Yamuna in her house while political leaders and friends of her husband were visiting her regularly and consoling her over the last few days.

On Wednesday, Sasikumar’s ashes were immersed in a canal at Chadivayal.

“After the rituals on Wednesday, the relatives assured Yamuna of moral support and left. Her mother-in-law and a sister-in-law stayed with her that night. Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Yamuna went to the toilet and did not return for a long time. Her sister-in-law knocked the door, but Yamuna did not answer,” Suryakumari said.

She informed her husband Dhanapal, who rushed to the place and broke the door open.

The family realised that Yamuna had consumed poison and rushed her to a private hospital, where she was treated at the intensive care unit. Hospital authorities who did not want to be quoted said her condition was stable and that she was under treatment till Thursday evening.

“The poison was drained and she was administered IV fluids,” the hospital official said, adding that her blood was being periodically tested.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.