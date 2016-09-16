Relatives of S. Dhanya (23), who was hacked to death by her spurned lover, sought stringent punishment from the judicial system and society for spurned lovers who murder girls for not accepting their love proposals. “Only if the man who murdered Dhanya got such harsh punishment there will be no more such murders,” said her maternal uncle K.R. Sasikumar.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the girl was hacked to death by Jahir (31) in her rented house on Thennampalayam Road in Annur, when her parents had gone out. On Thursday afternoon, her body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.

“The murders of Jisha in Ernakulam (in April) and Swathi at the Nungambakkam Railway Station (in July) left us shocked. We never expected that this would happen to our girl,” Mr. Sasikumar said.

He said that the girl’s family had been living in the rented house for more than 15 years and that they knew Jahir for more than eight years.

“He lived in a house opposite Dhanya’s house for six years and moved out from the locality two years ago. Dhanya’s parents Somasundaram and Saradha treated the boy like their son,” he said.

Her relatives claimed that two years ago Jahir (who was then working in a bakery) sprang a surprise to the girl’s parents by asking her in marriage.

Though Jahir was dejected over their response, six months ago he once again approached the family and the girl’s parents set right the issue with the help of locals. He then moved to Tirupur, where he worked in a knit wear unit.

Meanwhile, the girl got engaged to Dileep, a teacher in a private school at Annur, on August 21. They were to get married on January 29. “It is our custom where the boy gets a new saree for his fiancé on the occasion of Onam. On Wednesday, Dileep had got her a saree and dropped her home shortly before the incident took place,” her uncle added.

Police sources said that Jahir waited for an opportunity for the girl to be alone at home. On Wednesday evening, Dhanya and her fiancé returned from a nearby temple. Saradha accompanied Somasundaram to a hospital. They locked the house leaving Dhanya inside.

Preliminary inquires by the police revealed that Jahir jumped over the compound wall, gained entry through the back door and murdered her. He then fled to Palakkad and consumed poison. His relative took him to a private hospital there.

Late in the evening on Thursday, Jahir was brought to the CMCH where he was getting treated in the casualty ward under police security. CMCH dean A. Edwin Joe said that the poison he consumed was highly unpredictable. “Though his condition was stable till Thursday he has to be under observation for two or three days,” he added.

The police said that they would be able to get more details on the incident only on inquiring Jahir after his recovery.