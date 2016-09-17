Refuelling stations in Coimbatore downed shutters on Friday in support of the strike call given against the Karnataka government in the Cauvery issue (right) policemen removing the effigies of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Vatal Nagaraj burnt by Shiv Sena members in Tirupur.- Photos: M. Periasamy and R. Vimal Kumar

Near total was the response in Coimbatore to the Friday’s strike call given by political parties and other organisations to protest against Karnataka’s stand in the Cauvery issue and the attack there on Tamils and their belongings.

While normal operations were on at several larger industries and textile mills in the district, over 20,000 micro units downed shutters on Friday supporting the State-level bandh.

Industrial associations such as Tamil Nadu Association for Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, and Kovai Power Driven Pumps And Spares Manufacturers Association had extended support to the bandh.

Former MLA M. Arumugam (CPI) said, “This was a peaceful protest and the Government had given protection to all Karnataka-based organisations here. Most of the buses and autorickshaws did not operate and almost all the shops remained closed till evening,” he said.

Traders in the wholesale vegetable markets in Coimbatore also closed shop on Friday.

Shops, including medical shops in a few places, remained close.

Restaurants, cinemas and refuelling stations also downed shutters.

Autorickshaws and a good number of taxis stayed off road. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation-run buses and a few private buses plied as usual but not inter-town buses.

The protest saw the Coimbatore City Police and their rural counterparts remove over 1,000 protesters. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Social Democratic Party of India staged rail rokos at Coimbatore Railway Junction, Pollachi Railway Junction, and Singanallur station.

In the only incidence of violence reported in the district, a few persons stoned a bakery at the western end of the Coimbatore mofussil bus stand in Gandhipuram. None was injured and the City Police were yet to arrest the culprits.

While Colleges and Government schools functioned as usual, a number of private schools remained closed.

Earlier in the morning, VCK cadre staged a rail roko at Coimbatore Junction. The police removed more than 50 cadre.

Outside the Coimbatore Junction, the police removed the MDMK cadre who attempted to stage a rail roko under leader R.R. Mohankumar’s leadership.

In front of the Coimbatore South Taluk, traders’ federation and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam staged a protest. They shouted slogans condemning the attack on Tamils in Karnataka.

The protesters urged the Central Government to dismiss the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the failure of the law and order machinery.

Human chain

In Race Course, students of the Government Arts and Science College formed a human chain to protest against the Karnataka Government’s stand on the Cauvery issue. In Singanallur, DMK MLA N. Karthik staged a rail roko agitation but the police quickly removed him from the track.

The protests did not have any impact on public transport as the TNSTC said that all the 1,148 buses from 17 depots in the Coimbatore zone were out from sheds.

The city’s thoroughfares and shopping areas - Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, Sathyamangalam Road, Mettupalayam Road, R.G. Street, Oppanakara Street, 100 Feet Road, Cross Cut Road wore a deserted look and the number of vehicles was very low.

Tirupur Staff

Reporter adds

The shut-down call to protest the violence and human rights violation against Tamils in Karnataka over the past one week, turned out to be nearly total and by and large peaceful in the district.

Barring a few units that operated with skeleton staff to meet urgent delivery deadlines, majority of the apparel units in Tirupur knitwear cluster stopped the production to extend the solidarity to the agitation call.

Though the state-owned public transport buses operated, the private buses mostly kept away from the roads.

Closure of restaurants and tea stalls posed severe difficulties to people who came for business purposes from different parts of the country.

Shiv Sena members burnt effigies of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Vatal Nagaraj, a crusader of Kannada culture and language, near Corporation Town Hall since large contingent of city police was stationed near the scheduled protest spot near railway station to thwart any attempts of effigy burning by Sena men.

As many as 923 people belonging to DMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India, and Shiv Sena were arrested in total in the district for attempting rail or road blockade agitations and for burning effigies.

Of them, 347 people were arrested from within the Tirupur city limits.