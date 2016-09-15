On the boil:Traders staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Wednesday condemning the attack on commercial establishments run by Tamils in Bengaluru. (Right) Police personnel taking away an effigy from a protester at a rally organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam at Tatabad in Coimbatore on Wednesday.— Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) cadre were arrested when they tried to picket the Tatabad branch of State Bank of Mysore. Their atttempt to burn an effigy was thwarted by the police.

: Various organisations and political parties staged demonstrations and picketed the branches of Karnataka-based banks in Coimbatore on Wednesday protesting against the attacks on Tamils in Bengaluru recently.

They were arrested and released later in the day.

Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) cadre were arrested when they tried to picket the Tatabad branch of State Bank of Mysore. Their atttempt to burn an effigy was thwarted by the police.

More than 200 members of Tamizhaga Vyabarigal Sammelanam tried to take out a procession and picket six branches of another bank headquartered in Karnataka. They were stopped by the police and 170 persons were arrested .

Thirty members of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) were arrested for staging a demonstration at Gandhipuram. Bharat Sena Hindu Makkal Munnai picketed a jewellery outlet on the Cross Cut Road, which belonged to a jeweller from Karnataka.

Bakery vandalised

A bakery-cum-eatery run by a person from Karnataka on 100 Feet Road, Coimbatore, was vandalised on Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., a man came to the shop - Om Bakery - with a wooden log and vandalised it, alleged the owner V. Balakrishnan.

After breaking the bottles and refrigerator, he targetted Mr. Balakrishnan who stepped out to see who was causing the commotion. But the owner managed to escape by hiding behind the desk. The miscreant went on to break the showcase containing cakes and confectioneries.

Mr. Balakrishnan, who had been running the bakery for the last 35 years in Coimbatore, said that the vandal did not abuse him or raise any slogan. Rathinapuri Police rushed to the spot and were inquiring into the incident.