Within a few hours of the stealing of a three-day-old infant from the neo-natal ward of the State-run Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the City Police rescued the baby and arrested five persons, including four women. The baby was restored to its parents.

A 23-year-old woman Jothi of NGR Street in ESIC area near Singanallur had given birth to a girl on November 7 at the CMCH. On Thursday afternoon, Ms. Jothi was taken for a medical examination for the family planning procedure. Her mother accompanied her, leaving the baby behind in the ward. On her return after nearly 45 minutes, she found the baby missing and raised an alarm.

Following this, the hospital dean Dr Edwin Joe informed the Race Course police, who examined the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage at the hospital and identified a woman carrying the infant and boarding a call taxi. The other women and the man were in the vehicle.

The police immediately sounded an alert at all check posts and mobile patrol vehicles. A police team then intercepted the call taxi near Vallakinar in Thudialur Police Station limits in Coimbatore Rural District and rescued the baby. The police learnt that the baby was stolen by a woman identified as Archana alias Akshaya of Erode district and her accomplices. Archana was unable to bear a child. Her family had admitted her to a hospital and later claimed she had suffered a miscarriage.

On Thursday, Archana had got admitted to the CMCH and gained the confidence of Jothi. When she noticed the unattended baby, she decided to walk away with it.

The police also detained her husband, Naresh, parents Ramalingam and Devi and mother-in-law Gomathi.

Woman who walked out of the hospital with the baby and his family members arrested