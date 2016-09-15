S. Dhanya (23) of Thennampalayam Road in Annur, on the outskirts of the city, was hacked to death in her house during late Wednesday.

According to the police, her parents had gone out when a boy who was reportedly stalking her committed the crime. Special teams are on the lookout for the accused.

The woman’s family hails from Kerala and they were living in a rented house near UG Mahal on the Thennampalayam Road for the last 10 years. Her father is a tailor and her mother, a homemaker.

Dhanya completed her B.Sc. and was working in a private company at Sevoor Road for the last two years.

It is learnt that 27-year-old Jahir, hailing from Kerala, was in love with her. Although she did not reciprocate his love, he reportedly followed and disturbed her.

The police said that people of the locality knew about it.

Her parents got her engaged to a youth from Kerala and the marriage was to be solemnised in October. It is learnt that Wednesday being a holiday for Onam, Dhanya’s fiancé had come to see her and they went to a nearby temple and returned home.

Later that day, Dhanya’s father took ill and her parents left her in the house and went to a hospital. On returning home around 7 p.m. they were shocked to see Dhanya dead.