The go-karts lined up for the challenge in the Indian Go-Kart Championship at the Sri Krishna CET campus in the city recently.

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology boys walked away with the overall championship and a cash award of Rs. 80,000 in the Indian go-kart championship here recently.

The championship, jointly organised by the Imperial Society of Innovation Engineers (ISIE) and SAE India Club of Sri Krishna CET, attracted 1,200 students representing 54 teams from 17 States. The four-day event was about students applying innovation in design and fabrication of Go-Karts. After the inauguration on the Sri Krishna campus, the participants lined up in large number for the placement and it was followed with the presentation of the teams and the technical inspection of the karts the next day.

Those who cleared the technical round had to go through another tough grind such as the braking, autocross and skid pad tests.

And the teams which got the technical aspects right on the third day gained entry for the final race, which was inaugurated by international racer Mira Erda.

Thirty-five teams entered the fray for the endurance test and Sri Krishna CET did well to grab the top honour. Kumaraguru CT (Coimbatore) and Shri Vishnu CE (Bhimavaram, AP) wrested the next two spots.