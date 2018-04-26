Smart Cities: report to be presented

more-in

Coimbatore Corporation will report to a Parliamentary standing committee on Thursday the progress it had made under the Smart Cities Mission.

According to sources, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan will make the presentation.

He will be one among the seven heads of municipal corporation from across the country who will do so.

Other corporations

The other municipal corporations that will also make the presentation are Rajkot, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Greater Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, and New Delhi.

The sources also say that reporting to the committee has to do with the third anniversary of the launch of the Smart Cities Mission by the Union Government.

The Corporation has also decided to commission by June the 1 mw solar plants in Ukkadam and Kavundampalayam.