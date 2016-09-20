P. Krishna Kumar (left), CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, on Monday handing over certificate to a participant who successfully completed a skill development course for persons with multiple disabilities. Deaf Leaders Director K. Murali (third left) is in in the picture._ Photo: M. Periasamy

Deaf Leaders Foundation and the National Institute for Empowerment for Person with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai, on Monday gave away certificates to 20 persons who completed the skill development course. According to K. Murali of Deaf Leaders, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan distributed certificates in the presence of P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, and P. Chandrasekar, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, to 20 participants who had successfully completed the training programme.

This was the first batch that the Deaf Leaders had conducted with support from the institute, which had given Rs. 7.50 lakh to train the 20 participants in basic computer operation, pagemaking, communication skills, etc. The syllabus had the institutes’s approval.

Mr. Murali also said that during the five-month programme , the organising agencies gave Rs. 2,500 a month a participant as stipend.