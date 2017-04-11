Six trees at airport escape the axe

more-in

The Coimbatore Airport authorities, on Monday, sought the help of a non-governmental organisation working for environmental conservation to uproot six neem trees on the airport premises and replant them in a nearby space.

As part of airport expansion and improvement works it was decided to have a passenger driveway with spacious canopies. “The present canopy above the driveway is inadequate and does not protect the passengers from rain or the scorching sun. We are planning to replace these canopies with a more closed one that covers the walkway.” said G. Prakash Reddy, the Airport Director.

But to implement the plan they had to cut six neem trees that were 10 to 12 years old. The news about the expansion and the plan to axe trees reached the Conservator of Forests I. Anwardeen and District Forest Officer S. Ramasubramanian. They suggested transplanting of the trees instead of cutting them down.

The airport authorities with the help of Mr. Anwardeen approached Osai. A team of volunteers led by Osai Syed commenced the work on Monday evening for uprooting the six neem trees and transplanting them in a nearby residential area belonging to the airport.

“The work involves cutting down the excess branches while keeping the trunk intact. The trunk will be dug up along with the roots and replanted in a new site.” said Mr. Syed.

“The replanting of each tree will cost around ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. Special care will be given to the trees until they are ready to sustain themselves,” Mr. Reddy said.

The transplanting began at 3 p.m. on Monday and will take about three to four days to complete. In 2010, several trees were axed for the expansion of airport road.