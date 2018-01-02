Siruthuli works with schools to raise saplings

more-in

Spread over about 10 acres at the Anna University regional campus at Navavoor here, a forest (Kalam Vanam) is coming up with 50,000 saplings planted by Siruthuli, jointly with various organisations.

In the last 18 months, over 40,000 saplings were planted in different plots on the campus. These are 40 different species, including Arasamaram, Jacranda, Poovarasu, YanaiKundrumani, Kodukkai, Puli, Aalamaram and Shenbagam. The saplings are sourced from nurseries, and government department facilities.

Siruthuli also initiated Seed to Saplings (S2S) about a year ago and it picked pace a couple of months back. It is roping in school students to raise the saplings. The programme is now functional at 10 schools on an experimental basis, involving students from higher classes. However, selecting students for the project is left to the schools. They will raise 2,500 saplings initially at the schools. The Siruthuli will give manure, seeds, and soil.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, says the S2S nurseries are started to meet the demand. When there is a need to plant in 1000s, there is a shortage of saplings. Siruthuli plants on an average 40,000 saplings a year.

“Now we want to intensify it and so the demand is going up. We want to plant one lakh saplings before July. We are also looking at asking corporates and organisations to take up nurseries are a corporate social responsibility project. We have our nursery too,” she said.

At Kalam Vanam we are adopting drip irrigation system and so the survival rate of the trees is 100%. The manure and compost that is needed for this initiative is bought from the panchayats and farmers, she added.

The students of Anna University also participate in the sapling planting and maintenance of the Kalam Vanam twice a week.