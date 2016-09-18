S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Spine Surgery - Ganga Hospital, who has taken over as the President of SICOT (Internal Society for Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery) has planned two new projects.

SICOT has 32,000 members and membership application of the National Associations of 127 countries. Dr. Rajasekaran will lead the association through the two annual Congress at Cape Town in South Africa in 2017 and at Montreal in Canada in 2018. He becomes the second Indian to head the association in the last 85 years.

Dr. Rajasekaran told reporters that first project will be Let’s Pledge to Give - worldwide one surgeon - one free suvery programme. To make the modern advancements in orthopaedics available freely to human beings in need, members of SICOT could do one free surgery an year and it would amount to 20,000 surgeries being done free of cost. This could become one of the largest charitable free surgery projects in the world. Similarly, SICOT would strive to advocate for strict enforcement of road rules as road accidents cause high mortality and mobidity rates.