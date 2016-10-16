The fact-finding team of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) has termed the violence during the funeral procession of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar here on September 23 as a “selective attack executed with co-ordinated guidance”.

‘Remove fear’

The report also urged the State Government to quickly assess the damage to properties and disburse compensation, and also remove fear among minorities that they could be targeted again. It said properties belonging to members of the minority community on the 18-km funeral procession route had been targeted.

Vehicles attacked

The mob attacked cars and autorickshaws, unmindful of the police presence. And, 13 TNSTC buses were also damaged. The PUCL report also contended that the police continued to soft pedal on those who indulged in violence till the cremation of the Hindu Munnani functionary was over.

Noting that the attacks were planned, the report accused the police of not taking preventive steps despite the city having a history of communal disturbances.

It was unfortunate that thousands of people had been allowed to congregate at the hospital premises prior to the funeral procession.

The Government should conduct a detailed probe into the failure to assess the situation properly.

The attack on places of worship that continued the next day was only to provoke the minority community into retaliation, the report added.

The entire episode should be seen as an attempt by communal forces to instil a fear psychosis in the minds of the minority community and this would endanger the communal, social and democratic fabric of the city, which struggled hard to revive after the 1997 and 1998 riots and serial blasts.

The PUCL also flayed political parties for their failure to support the victims.

‘The government should assess the damage to properties and disburse compensation’