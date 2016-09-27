Unidentified persons axed an 18-year-old sandalwood tree from a house at P.N. Nagar in Kuniyamuthur during the wee hours of Monday. It is learnt that the tree was behind the house of M. Dhandapani and it was cut using an electric saw.

He came to know about it only in the morning.

The incident has happened in less than a week after two sandalwood trees were axed at Race Course and three at Podanur last week, in which the accused are yet to be arrested.

A person who fell into an open well while escaping after axing a tree near Sulur last month had died.

In another incident the police arrested two persons while carrying the bark of a tree they axed near Annur, after poisoning a dog to death.