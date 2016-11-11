People queue outside a bank to exchange their now-defunct Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notesin the city on Thursday.- Photo: M. Periasamy

Branches across the district saw the public rushing to exchange the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Somasundaram, who has a turning centre at Ganapathy, took a token on Thursday morning at a bank branch in the city, waited for about an hour, filled in the forms, and produced his ID at the counter to exchange the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes he had.

However, K. Balan, who has a lathe at Edayarpalayam, was not so fortunate. He, too, went to the bank on Thursday morning and waited for more than an hour. With heavy rush and the waiting period getting longer, he had to return to his unit to attend to work. “I need money to give salary tomorrow. I will go to the bank again tomorrow and hope the crowd will be lesser,” he says.

With demonetisation of the existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and banks opening a day after the announcement for customers, branches across the district saw the public rushing to exchange the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes they had, withdraw cash, or deposit the money with them.

Bankers said the crowd was more in some branches. All branches and even post offices had flexible working hours, extending beyond 6 p.m. so that cash could be dispersed to the public and deposits taken.

“Customers prefer Rs. 100 notes to Rs. 2,000 notes,” said one of the bank managers in the city. Though the stock of Rs. 100 notes was dwindling, its demand would be met, they said.

In rural areas, the customers were given tokens earlier and police were deployed at the branches.

“Coimbatore had not received the new Rs. 500 denomination notes and had got only the Rs. 2,000 denomination notes. The demand is more for exchange of the existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes rather than deposits or withdrawal,” said A. Kanagaraj, the District Lead Bank manager.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that while most of the banks had disbursed Rs. 2,000 notes, the State Bank of India had not in Coimbatore. It should also disburse Rs. 2,000 notes, he said.

Postmaster General, Western Region, Sharda Sampath, said from Thursday customers who were depositing cash or exchanging it were asked to fill a declaration form that there was no fake note in the cash they had for transaction.

The crowd was high across the region and the services of the police and home guards were availed of in some places in the region. Retired personnel of the postal department and bank office staff from the divisional offices were also roped in.

It was mostly the individual customers who went to the banks on Thursday.

The industry owners are expected to go in larger numbers in the coming days, said a small-scale industry owner here.

TANGEDCO extends deadline

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has extended the deadline by a week for all consumers who need to pay the electricity consumption charges now.