Textile exporters and manufacturers here have welcomed the revised duty drawback rates announced by the Union Government recently.

According to a press release from Southern India Mills’ Association, the textile and clothing sector which was under stress in the global market will now be able to improve exports.

“The revised duty drawback rates encourage value addition,” said M. Senthil Kumar, chairman of the association.

He appealed to the Government to extend two per cent MEIS and three per cent IES export benefits for cotton yarn as the spinning sector is facing under utilisation of production capacity.

The State levies should be refunded for all products of textiles and clothing, as done now for garments, he said.

Chairman of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council R.K. Dalmia said in a press release that the drawback rates and caps have been increased for made ups (cotton and blended). This will promote export of value added products. The drawback rates and caps have been retained mostly for cotton yarn varieties. This is a relief to the spinning sector, which is under stress now, he said.

The drawback rates for fabric should be increased as the country is emerging as a hub for fabric production, he added.