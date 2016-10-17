The reserved site on NSR Road, Saibaba Colony in the city, that residents want the Corporation to clean.-Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

A plot of vacant land on NSR Road, Saibaba Colony, is full of bushes and shrubs and insects from there invade homes during monsoon.

The Corporation should clean the land of the bushes and also remove the debris that was being dumped illegally, say the residents.

M. Latheef, a resident, said that for long the condition of the land had been a cause for concern for the residents, who had been complaining to the civic body every now and then.

But there had been very little relief. Sometime ago, the Corporation did respond by clearing the buses but the relief was short-lived.

Now, with the North East Monsoon only a few weeks away, the Corporation should clean the land so that the residents could save themselves from invading pests and reptiles, say the residents.

Sources in the Corporation said that for long the civic body could do nothing on the land because it had a case going on against a cooperatives body.

The issue got settled sometime ago and the civic body had planned to develop the land.

The area councillor (Ward 12) R. Gayathri said that the Council had recently passed a resolution to build a primary school on the 85-cent land and that the work would begin soon. On the northern portion of the land, the Corporation would also build a park for use by the Cooperative Colony residents.

The project cost would work out to around Rs. 1 crore, she added.