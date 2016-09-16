M. Senthil Kumar (41), a remand prisoner lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, reportedly attempted suicide by slitting his neck with a metal piece on Thursday morning.

He is getting treated in the convict ward of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and is out of danger.

Senthil is from Sanjeevi Nagar in Pannimadai area near Mettupalayam. Police sources said that he was an ex-convict and was arrested by the Mettupalayam Police on September 9, in connection with a theft case and lodged in the prison under judicial custody.

The sources said that he was lamenting that he was involved only in a bag lifting case, but was falsely booked by the police in another case also. He was lodged in the Sub Jail Block - V with nearly 70 other remand prisoners.

Prison Superintendent A. Murugesan told The Hindu that there were four other inmates in Senthil’s cell. The other inmates left the cell when it was opened at 6.15 a.m. “Senthil had bent and made his stainless steel bowl into a sharp weapon and slit the left side of his neck with it between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.,” he said.

The Superintendent added that he also cut his left hand in two places using the same. Fellow prisoners noticed him with cut wounds and alerted the prison guards. He was taken to the hospital in the prison on foot, where he was given first aid and a Tetanus Toxoid injection. The cut wounds in the hand were also treated before he was taken to the CMCH.

CMCH dean A. Edwin Joe said that he only suffered superficial injuries on his skin and that he needed suturing and mild treatment. “He got three stitches on the neck and will be under observation for a day or two and will be discharged,” the dean added. The Race Course Police conducted preliminary inquiries on the incident. Prison authorities also started a probe into the incident.