Red-whiskered bulbul with albinism spotted in STR

more-in

A Red-whiskered bulbul with albinism was spotted in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here recently.

A member of the bulbul family, the bird can be spotted commonly in forest areas. The Red-whiskered bulbul is usually brown in colour with whitish underparts with buff flanks and black crest. Also, a red patch can be seen behind the eye. However, a red-whiskered bulbul with albinism which has white body with no coloured patches and red eyes was spotted and recorded in the STR.

R. Divya Barathi of Gobichettipalayam, who is pursuing her final year M.A. English at PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore, spotted the bird near Dhimbam on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948. A wildlife photographer, she said that albinism was not a disease. It was due to lack of melanin pigments in the body.

White feathers reflected heat more efficiently, which could be fatal for albino birds and they usually preferred to remain in covered forest areas where sunlight was much lesser. Since they were easily visible to predators, their life remained in danger all the time, she said.

Wildlife photographers in the district said that they had not spotted the creature with albinism so far.

S.V. Ganeshwar, founder of Salem Ornithological Foundation, said unlike foreign countries, the percentage of albinism occurring in different bird families was not well documented here. So such sightings carried significance which would help understand their conditions better.