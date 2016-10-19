Members of the Federation of All India Realtors and Agents’ Association from different parts of the State, who gathered here on Tuesday to discuss the implication of the Madras High Court order against registration of unapproved plots and properties, have appealed to the State Government to take necessary steps to remove the interim order when the case comes up in the court on October 21.

According to A. Hendry, president of the association, it has submitted several demands to the State Government.

The interim order does not have clarity and, “we expect a positive development on October 21. If not, we will appeal and also stage protests,” he said.

The interim order has led to revenue loss for the Registration Department, which is one of the largest revenue earners for the State Government. It has also hit the construction sector and its workers. Residential plots and properties that have been registered already based on the guideline values fixed by the government should be permitted for registration again. The land use document should be revised and there should be a single window system in the State for approval of plots and properties.

The State Government should come out with a system to help all sections of society regularise the unapproved residential plots and properties.

During the last one year, the State Government had taken steps to revise the guideline value and bring it down.

It should expedite the process and finalise it soon to give a boost to the real estate sector, he said.