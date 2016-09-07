Parents of students of the Stanes School (ICSE) staged a protest in the campus on Tuesday after they were denied the opportunity to meet the members of the Governing Board to air their grievances. The parents, who discovered that water purifiers in the campus had rats, also complained to the Coimbatore Corporation.

According to sources, the parents had gathered in the morning to meet the members of the management. They wanted the management to convene the parent-teacher association at the earliest so that other issues were resolved.

But when the members of the management were reluctant to let them meet the Governing Board and did not respond with convincing replies, they staged a protest, said a parent.

And, during the course of the protest, when a few parents wanted to have water, they went to the water purifier and found foul odour emanating from the place. On inspecting the place, they found dead and live rats and pigeon feathers.

The parents then informed the Coimbatore Corporation, which sent a medical team to the place.

Sources in the corporation said that on receipt of information, they sent sanitary inspectors and doctors to instruct the school management to clean the water purifiers. They sent the doctors to check if students had taken ill consuming the water.

The sources added that corporation would soon decide whether a show-cause notice should be served on the school. The Head Master of the Samacheer wing of the school Peter Selvanayagam said that the parents were at the school primarily to create trouble. While they chose to look at the two dysfunctional water purifiers they ignored the fact 10 others were clean and working fine.

He added that the school management had agreed to let the parents meet the Governing Board and that meeting would take place around September 15.