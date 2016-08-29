India is home to 1.5 crore of the total 3.7 crore visually impaired people in the world. “Seventy-five per cent of these cases are avoidable blindness,” president of the Coimbatore Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons Dev Dutt Thomas said. He was addressing the gathering at the eye donation awareness rally jointly organised by the CSOS and Indian Medial Association at Race Course here on Sunday. Dr. Dev said that Tamil Nadu topped the country in eye donations. The rally was to commemorate eye donation awareness fortnight from August 25 to September 8. It was flagged off by chairman, Ganga Hospital, J.G. Shanmuganathan.

Please Wait while comments are loading...