The Coimbatore South Fire Station entrance remains under a sheet of water following Thursday’s rain.- Photo: M. Periasamy

Corporation wants public to alert via WhatsApp for immediate action

Following Thursday’s downpour in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation rushed out to the water logged areas to pump out water. It operated pumps at the underpasses in Lanka Corner, near Kaleeswara Mill, near Kikani School and in North Coimbatore to flush out water.

Singanallur Junction, Lakshmi Mills Junction, Ramanathapuram Junction, CMCH and Fire and Rescue Services office on busy State Bank Road witnessed inundation besides sewage getting mixed with rain water posing a tough time for the motorists and pedestrians.

The Corporation also sent out its men and machinery starting Thursday midnight to pump out water in housing units in Selvapuram.

But it did not stop there. It also reached out to those areas from where residents had reported water logging and overflowing of drains and spread of sewage.

According to sources, the Corporation shared its WhatsApp number 81900-00200 and through various groups passed it on to a number of people in the city. Civil society activists were also active on Thursday night and Friday morning asking people to report their complaints to the civic body.

Since Friday, the activists had also asked public to map water logged areas in their neighbourhood to the Corporation.

Corporation sources said that based on WhatsApp messages, the civic body had taken action in Neelikonampalayam, Singanallur, Periyar Nagar and at a few other places.

Meanwhile, the civic body had kept ready tree cutting equipment, sullage lorries, motors, flood relief centres, sand bags and rescue teams with safety equipment.

Wall collapse

The compound wall of the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association office situated in the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Tirupur collapsed after rainwater from the surrounding industrial and residential areas gushed into the premises.

The rain that pounded many parts of Tirupur between Thursday evening and Friday morning inundated most of the roads as there were no proper channels to drain out the rainwater.

N. Shanmugasundaram, president of Nallur Consumer Welfare Association, who had taken up the miseries of the residents during rainy days to the notice of Collector and Corporation officials on umpteen occasions, said that unless the encroachments on drains were removed, water logging would continue.

Rainfall received

Official sources said the district received 372.3 mm rain, with an average of 53.19 mm, during 24 hours duration ended at 8.30 a.m on Friday. Rainfall recorded at various rain gauge stations during the period are: Tirupur- 68 mm; Avinashi- 27.8 mm; Kangayam- 44.8 mm; Dharapuram- 64 mm; Udumalpet- 82 mm and Palladam- 6 mm.