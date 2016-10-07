Railways told to list out requirements at stations

“Railways is keen on synchronising its action plan for future works with the master plan of Coimbatore to benefit people across sectors,” Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Harishankar Verma said.

He made this statement during an interaction with representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore on Thursday.

The interaction was aimed at discussing initiatives in which the industry here and the Railways could work together. Stating that the city already has a master plan, he added that the Railways will work on those aspects in which they could synchronize with the existing plan. “It is aimed at helping residents, hospitals and industries to plan their projects by providing better train connectivity,” he said.

As part of the initiative, the two bodies will be taking up a study on the pros and cons of developing the Coimbatore North or Podanur station as an alternative to decongest the Coimbatore Junction. In this connection, chamber president Vanitha Mohan told reporters that they will soon organise an interaction for the top railway officials with the architects and experts who have been actively involved in preparing the master plan of the city and various development projects in and around the city over the last 10 years.

About the multi-level car parking facility at the Coimbatore Junction, the DRM said that they are looking into possibilities of kick-starting it soon. He also said that they are looking into the possibility of operating it under the BOT (build operate and transfer) model. Mr. Verma visited the multilevel car parking facility at a private hospital here and Arasur to see the factory of the company that installed it.

Responding to a request by the DRM, the chamber representatives asked the railways to list out their requirements at all the stations in and around Coimbatore, which their members will be working on implementation in a phased manner under the corporate social responsibility.

The requirements included providing shelters for platforms and solar street lights.

Ms. Mohan also expressed the need for bridging the missing link between the Coimbatore Junction and Podanur Junction and between Podanur Junction and Irugur.

“On completion it would make it possible for running circular train service connecting Coimbatore Junction, Podanur, Irugur, Singanallur, Peelamedu and Coimbatore North station,” she said.

The chamber president said that they would also be working in detail on the benefits and feasibility of the project in helping the public and to decongest the busy city roads by minimising traffic.