The Railway police helped a 24-year-old passenger get back his cash that he had left behind his berth.

R. Ashwin of Today Colony in Mothorai post of The Nilgiris, who travelled in first class coach from Chennai Central to Coimbatore by The Nilgiris Express, lodged a complaint at the Railway Police Station that he had lost Rs. 1.45 lakh.

Following the complaint, Inspector Manikandan and Sub Inspector N. Amirtham immediately alerted the Mettuppalayam Railway Police, which was the next terminating point, to stop the Nilgiris Express.

At Mettuppalayam, the Railway Police team searched the compartment and found the cash. The cash was immediately brought to Coimbatore and handed over to Ashwin after verification.