People’s Welfare Front (Makkal Nala Kootani) comprising the Left parties, MDMK, and VCK on Friday announced the number of seats each constituent party would contest in the ensuing local body poll for the 100 wards in Coimbatore Corporation.

The front did not announce the names of the candidates, though. Sources said that the parties would need a day or two to announce the candidates as the seat sharing talks had just concluded and taken more time than expected.

According to the arrangement, the CPI(M) would contest 32 seats, the CPI 30, MDMK 25 and VCK 13, a release here has said.

The CPI(M) would field candidates for wards 2, 4, 7, 19, 22, 25, 29, 32, 35, 37, 42, 45, 46, 47, 49, 52, 53, 59, 63, 65, 70, 76, 80, 87, 96, 97, 6, 27, 23, 38, 90 and 11.

The CPI would field candidates in wards 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 26, 36, 40, 50, 54, 55, 56, 60, 64, 68, 82, 84, 9, 33, 34, 39, 71, 72, 73, 79, 83, 86, 89, 91 and 99.

The MDMK would contest in wards 8, 24, 41, 43, 48, 51, 57, 58, 62, 66, 69, 77, 3, 12, 17, 18, 28, 30, 44, 67, 78, 85, 88, 93 and 98.

The VCK would contest in 5, 61, 21, 31, 74, 92, 100, 1, 10, 81 and 75.