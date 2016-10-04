The constituent parties of the People’s Welfare Front have not fielded candidates in all the wards they asked for in the Coimbatore Corporation. On the last day of filing nomination on Monday, the parties have left uncontested for several wards for one reason or the other.

The four-party Front decided that the CPI-M would contest 32 wards, the CPI 30, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 25 and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi the remaining 13.

The parties decided on the ward allocation on September 30 (Friday) evening, leaving the to-be contestants only a day (Monday) to file the papers.

However, on Monday, the CPI-M fielded candidates only in 28 of the allotted 32 seats, the CPI 12 of the 30 seats, the MDMK, 18 of the 25 and the VCK in 11 of the 13 wards.

Sources in the CPI-M said that one of the reasons for not fielding candidates in all the allotted wards was the failure to identify partymen who could spend for the polls.

The party could not find such candidates as in the election, the district committee would not offer financial support and the ward committees would have to do so.

The CPI sources said that the last minute seat sharing deal was one of the reasons. With the four parties arriving at an agreement only on Friday, there was very little time to identify the candidates or mobilise resources. The MDMK sources too had the same reason to say.

The parties said that they had identified or would be identifying independents whom they would support. The MDMK said that it was in talks with a few independents asking them to contest on the party’s symbol.

The VCK sources said that the party too was looking at a similar approach.