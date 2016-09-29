Pumpset manufacturers here have been hit by the inter-State problems in the last two weeks.

According to K.K. Rajan, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, about 20 per cent of pumpsets made in Coimbatore are sold in Karnataka. Copper wire stampings and bearings used in the pumspets come from Bengaluru and northern States.

With truck operations to and from Karnataka coming to a standstill, the manufacturing units were trying to use the Andhra Pradesh route.

Apprehensive

“Lorry operators are apprehensive to use the Andhra Pradesh route and hence, we are unable to move goods or get raw materials,” he says.

“Business worth Rs. 250 crore is affected for the pump industry here because of this issue,” he adds. If the situation continues, the units might have reduce production.