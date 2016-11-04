The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) organised a protest here on Thursday, in front of the Coimbatore Corporation East Zone office, against mandatory Aadhaar card for senior citizens to avail of benefits such as purchases at public distribution outlets and senior citizen assistance.

According to a press release, just about 40 people get the Aadhaar card a day in east zone.

But, the public, especially the senior citizens, are able to get benefits under the Government schemes only if they produce the Aadhaar card.

The AIYF appealed to the Government to insist on Aadhaar cards from the beneficiaries of welfare schemes only when 90 per cent of the public have been given the cards.