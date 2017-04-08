Coimbatore

Protest in support of farmers

more-in

Students, youth, representatives of a number of non-government organisations, and members of the Tamil Nadu Youth Party will stage a protest on Saturday at Sivananda Colony in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi.

Organiser of Matram R.T. Horson Prabhu said the day-long protest was also to urge the Central and State governments to link rivers in Tamil Nadu, provide relief to the kin of farmers who had committed suicide due to crop failure, and constitute the Cauvery Management Board. Matram is the umbrella organisation that has brought together the protesters.

Post a Comment
More In Coimbatore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2017 3:02:52 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/protest-in-support-of-farmers/article17879321.ece

© The Hindu