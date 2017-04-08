Protest in support of farmers

more-in

Students, youth, representatives of a number of non-government organisations, and members of the Tamil Nadu Youth Party will stage a protest on Saturday at Sivananda Colony in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi.

Organiser of Matram R.T. Horson Prabhu said the day-long protest was also to urge the Central and State governments to link rivers in Tamil Nadu, provide relief to the kin of farmers who had committed suicide due to crop failure, and constitute the Cauvery Management Board. Matram is the umbrella organisation that has brought together the protesters.