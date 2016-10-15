Murder case convict and Hindu Munnani activist Puri Kamal was reportedly assaulted inside the Coimbatore Central Prison, a couple of days ago.

According to sources, a team of prison warders assaulted him following an altercation that broke out on Thursday on the eve of ‘Pradosham’. The sources said that the altercation started after a warder interrupted the prayer that Kamal was offering at a shrine there. Kamal had questioned the warder’s behaviour and the assault was in retaliation to that. The information reached the Munnani activists through relatives of prisoners. Efforts by The Hindu to reach the Prison Superintendent A. Murugesan went in vain.

Maoist taken to hospital

Meanwhile, the prison staff on Friday took Maoist Veeramani to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Sources said that a Coimbatore City Police team took him to the hospital around 7.30 a.m. and returned around 10 a.m.

He had complained of backache and was treated as outpatient in the medical college hospital.