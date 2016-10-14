Several parts of the city went without power supply for more than three hours on Thursday evening.

According to an official of TANGEDCO, supply was disrupted in the main 230 KV line near Othakalmandapam on Thursday evening because of rain, wind, and lightning.

This affected the supply across the city.

Power supply was restored in select parts of the city by drawing electricity from alternative sources. TANGEDCO personnel would be able to know the problem and set it right only when the rains stop, the official said on late Thursday evening.