The week-long strike by the power loom units functioning in Edappadi town and surrounding areas to highlight their demands was withdrawn on Thursday.

The more than 2,000 power loom units functioning in Edappadi, Vellandivalasai, Goundampatti, and old Edappadi areas launched the strike on March 23 demanding the Centre and the State Government to take effective steps to check the hike in the price of yarn.