Various political parties and trade unions staged protests in Coimbatore on Friday against the Central Government’s demonetisation move.

The members of the Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam, led by district secretary Siddharthan, staged a protest in front of the South Taluk office. Around 35 persons participated in the protest, said the Coimbatore City Police.

Ten members of the Samooga Neethi Katchi attempted to present bouquets to the employees of State Bank of India near Collectorate, but were removed by the police. Around 45 members of the Social Democratic Party of India also staged a protest near the Coimbatore Railway junction.

Led by State Traders’ Wing joint secretary Abdul Karim, they condemned the Government for putting people to hardship.

In the evening, members of various trade unions under the All Trade Unions Joint Action Council held a protest at Gandhi Park. The protesters raised slogans against the Government. The police foiled an attempt to burn Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in effigy. They also sought collection of dues from industrialists and urged the Government not to write off their loans.