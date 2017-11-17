Police to adopt over 150 tribal villages

The Nilgiris District Police conducting a medical camp in one of the border districts in an adopted hamlet. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

The Nilgiris police have planned to adopt more than 150 villages - mostly tribal villages, in the coming months.

According to police officials, around 70 tribal villages were provided with better basic infrastructure, such as access to water, toilets, healthcare and basic infrastructure, for schools and other facilities which benefit small communities, among other measures.

More villages

This year, the police plan to expand their activities and cover more than 150 villages, said Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha.

The police said that they had identified 180 villages, mostly located close to the district’s borders which were in need of help on many fronts, and plan to extend their activities to all these villages provided they find sponsors.

They added that they were in the process of getting sponsors for their welfare activities.

Last year, the police undertook similar measures with welfare measures and freebies being given out to tribal communities including utensils, umbrellas and other household goods.

The police had also helped many youths from these communities get jobs with companies in Coimbatore and other places.

However, Mr. Rambha said that this part of the police initiative failed as many of the youths quit their jobs and returned home after a short while.

“The youths could not acclimatise to their new lives away from their families, and unfortunately, most returned to their villages,” the SP said.

The police said that health camps would be conducted in the villages with a view to identifying and treating any illnesses which were found among the tribal people living in the hamlets.

Connect with people

The police expressed the hope that the health camps, along with other measures, such as distribution of household items and better infrastructure, would help the police connect with people on the outskirts of the district.

It would alos help build better “police-people relationships,” said Mr. Rambha.