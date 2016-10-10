The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Coimbatore City Police on Sunday removed 13 persons from the city roads and lodged them at the Coimbatore Corporation’s night shelter in R.S. Puram.

The police said that a team led by Sub Inspector Krishnaveni removed eight men and three women and two infants from near the Coimbatore Railway Junction, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, city bus stand and Cross Cut Road, based on orders from City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.

The persons were seeking alms on the roads and a few others had none to care for. A few among those were also disrupting the flow of vehicles at signals, about which the city police had received complaints. The police said that the persons removed were from Ambur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other parts of the State. One was from Andhra Pradesh.

Night shelter in-charge K. Gangadharan said that the police handed over 13 persons including the infants aged less than two years. The shelter had taken note of their address and contact details of relatives so that those who could be sent back could be helped. They would stay in the shelter until the relatives turn up and others would continue for long.

P. Mahendran of NGO Eera Nenjam said that with the help of volunteers the organisation had hair dressed the rescued people and given counselling so that they did not return to alm seeking.