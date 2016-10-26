Through various welfare measures, the Coimbatore Rural police are reaching out to tribal people living along the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border, to keep them away from the influence of Left-wing extremist forces.

Eye camp

Eye screening camps were conducted in Mottiyur, Ookayanur, Okkapatti, Poolapathi and Neelampathy hamlets in association with Aravind Eye Hospital. Over 100 people underwent eye examinations and ten were identified for cataract surgeries.

In the first phase, five of them were operated upon for cataract, said R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Superintendent of Police - Coimbatore Rural District.

Solar lamps were installed in Sambakkarai, Thoomanur, Seengapathy and Sircarpathy and Zahir borathy villages. Vellpathy was provided with drinking water facility, electricity and motor pumpsets.

Industrial visit

With the help of Lakshmi Machine Works, Periyanaickenapalayam, as many as 56 tribal students from Anaikatti and Pilloor were taken on an industrial visit. As many as 136 tribal school students from Thanikandi, Valayankuttai, Melkuravankandi, Surandi, Seengapathy, Muoongil madai were given education materials.

Computer training

As many as 250 tribal children and youth were imparted basic computer training with the help of Vidya Vikash Matriculation School - Karamadai.

More than 60 students volunteered to attend classes for competitive examinations.

So far, as many as seven tribal youth have been obtained employment opportunities through Jayanthi Masala Manufacturing Unit in Pollachi and Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.