People paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait at the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration organised at Race Course in the city on Sunday.-Photo: M. Periasamy

Representatives of various social organisations and religious bodies in the city took an oath against terrorism and violence at the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration organised at Race Course on Sunday.

They also appealed to the government to declare October 2 as Anti Terrorism Day. Earlier, representatives of various associations paid floral tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Walkers at the Race Course also paid their respect to the Father of the Nation. Representatives of the Residents’ Awareness Association of Coimbatore, United Jamaat, Jamaat-e-Islami, Brotherhood Association, Lions Club and Rotary Club and religious organisations participated .

At the event organised at Khadar Bhavan near the Avinashi Road flyover, District Collector T.N. Hariharan unveiled the portrait of Gandhi and garlanded the statue of the Mahatma at the Gandhi exhibition, on the premises. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Gandhi promoted khadi to give a boost to rural industries .

Launching Deepavali special sale at the outlet, the Collector said that last year Coimbatore district sold khadi to the tune of Rs. 1.69 crore and the targeted sale for the district for the year 2016-17 is Rs. 1.83 crore. On Deepavali sale, he said that khadi, silk and polyester items would be sold at a discount of 30 per cent, while woollen items will be sold at a discount of 20 per cent.

At Coimbatore Railway Junction, the railway police garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and students of a private college organised a skit on Swachh Bharat mission.