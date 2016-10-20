Trustees of the Eachanari Vinayagar Temple along with members of the local unit of the BJP and residents presented a petition to BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan to widen the Pollachi-Coimbatore highway in such a way that the temple tower was spared.

Ms. Srinivasan said that the trustees and residents, who had learnt that the present alignment would affect the temple tower, had sought an alternative arrangement.

The BJP leader had promised them to take up the issue with the Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan.