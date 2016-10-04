‘Register workers under Plantations Labour Act’

The Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu has sought relaxation of some of the labour norms that are implemented for the plantation sector.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the association here recently, its outgoing chairman V. Suresh Menon said employment of workers from other States, especially those from the north Indian States, is becoming common in all sectors in the southern States.

In the plantation sector, unlike industries such as construction, the migrant workers are employed directly and agents are not involved. Yet, the plantations are asked to register under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act.

He appealed to the Government to exempt the plantation industry from the Act. When workers from other States move from one part of the country to another in search of employment, the employer has to pay more to the workers for their transport, etc., according to the Act. This should not apply to the plantation workers as they are employed directly by the estates or factories and are paid directly and not through agents.

Further, all workers in the plantation sector are classified as general workers and not as factory workers. However, they move from the plantations to the factories depending on the need. Hence, all workers in estates and factories should be registered under the Plantations Labour Act.

The norms under the Factories Act should be confined only to the health and safety aspects for workers who are deputed to the factories.

The existing wage agreement for the plantation workers in the State would expire in June next year.

Meanwhile, the minimum wages will also be revised and the process is expected to start by March next year.

“Pragmatism is required to ensure that the wage talks are not unduly prolonged, so that the burden of arrears of wages on the managements can be minimised,” he said.

On the social costs, though there is a broad consensus that the costs are shared proportionately between the Central Government, State Government and the employers, there is no progress so far. Hence, the Governments should come to the rescue of the employers.

The association sought permission from the Government for development of eco-tourism infrastructure in plantations, which will enable the planters to augment their revenue generation. Such permissions have been granted by the State Governments of Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal.

Suresh Jacob, senior vice-president of Neelamalai Agro Industries, has been elected chairman of Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu for 2016-2017. Shaker Nagarajan, coffee planter from Pattiveeranpatti, has been elected vice-chairman of the association.