City school students embark on trekking expedition to Friendship Peak

As many as 45 students of The Indian Public School in association with National Adventure and Leadership School (NALS) have embarked on a trekking expedition to the Friendship Peak at Pir Panjal range, Himachal Pradesh.

Ashok Kumar, Managing Director of TIPS group of educational institutions and Seshadri, Lieutenant (ex-Indian Navy), Director of Operations at NALS, would lead the expedition.

The expedition team’s main objective would be to summit the Friendship Peak and install the national tri-colour and the school flag. Students would reach an altitude of approximately of 17,348 feet from Manali by trekking around 75 km. of mountain terrain. The team would trek to different camp sites and undertake outdoor activities like rappelling, river crossing, snow trekking and a few other basic expedition techniques.

The team left for Solang on August 27 and trekked from Solang to Dhundhi (9,000ft.) and camped for the night at Dhundhi.

On August 28, the team trekked to Bakarthach (10,800 ft) via Morraine to the Ice wall, to the Lady Leg (12,800 ft) camp and finally to the summit base camp (15,000 ft) on August 31. On September 1, the team embarked on its first attempt to summit the Friendship Peak (17,348 ft.).