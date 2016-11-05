Members of the Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers’ Union, picketing the office of Tamil Nadu Construction and Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board in the city onFriday.–Photo: M. Periasamy

Members of the Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers’ Union staged a protest in front of the office of the Tamil Nadu Construction and Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board here on Friday demanding payment of pension to all eligible workers.

According to N. Selvaraj, State deputy general secretary of the union, the board had recently rejected the applications of 61 workers for pension. Further, it has not sanctioned pension for about 500 workers who are members of the board. All the construction and unorganised sector workers who are aged above 60 years and are members of the board are eligible for pension. There are many pending applications. “We staged a demonstration demanding disbursal of benefits without any further delay,” he said.

The protestors were assured by the board that their demand would be considered and there would be a response in two weeks, he said.