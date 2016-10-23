Passport Office, Coimbatore, has planned a grievances redress adalat on November 1, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Applicants residing in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Salem could attend the adalat to be conducted on the Passport Office premises.

Those turning up for the adalat should have the following details: Passport application file number, date of application, name in full, father’s name, date of birth, present address and telephone number and a brief summary of the grievance.