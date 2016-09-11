Rajan (58), a caterer hailing from Kochi, was found dead in Trichy to Palakkad passenger train on Saturday. It was learnt that he had gone to Tiruchi to see his relative and was returning, when fellow passengers found him motionless, near Sulur. A doctor attended him and confirmed that he was dead.
