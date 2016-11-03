The Corporation on Tuesday terminated the licence of one of the contractors maintaining its parking area as the contractor was found charging more than the fixed rate. It slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 on contractor A. Sivakumar for overcharging users on Raja Street parking lot. The civic body not only black listed him but also terminated the contract. The six parking lots of the Corporation in the city are maintained by contractors who are selected through bidding process annually. The rate is fixed for almost all the parking areas, except one.

It is Rs. 5 for six hours for two wheelers and Rs. 10 for six hours for four wheelers.

Following a complaint shared on WhatsApp, the Corporation Commissioner had sent a team of officials to the parking area on Raja Street. It was found that the contractor was charging Rs. 10 for two-wheelers and higher amount for four-wheelers too. Based on feedbacks received from those who had paid the higher amount, it was decided to cancel the contract. “Hopefully this will serve as a warning to others. The staff of the Corporation are maintaining the parking lot on Raja Street now and we will go in for re-tender,” said the Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

“We will check the other parking areas too periodically,” he added.

Complaints

The release said that Corporation would run the parking lot with its staff until it floated tender and found a new contractor.

Complaints can be sent by WhatsApp to 81900-00200.