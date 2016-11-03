A video that went viral on social media on Wednesday showed a member of the public arguing with the staff of the parking lot contractor over fleecing.

Even as the Coimbatore Corporation cracks the whip on fleecing at parking lots and public conveniences run by it through contractors, excess fee collection continues at the parking lot at the western entrance of the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Goods Shed Road. A video that went viral on social media on Wednesday showed a member of the public arguing with the staff of the parking lot contractor over fleecing. The video revealed that the contractor was issuing a token for Rs 20 and above for cars that were parked for even less than an hour.

Inquiries revealed that the approved parking fee for four wheelers was Rs.10 for two hours and Rs 15 for two to four hours and Rs 40 for four to 12 hours. Whereas the public who come to pick up or drop passengers say that even if the vehicle remained parked for less than one hour, the contractor insisted on collecting Rs.20.

When the vehicle owner sought to know the actual parking fee rates, two employees of the contractor told him that they were not aware of the entire tariff structure and contended that the base rate was Rs.20. The video showed one of the employees intimidating the vehicle owner, stating he was raising an unwarranted issue. According to railway sources, the contract for collecting the parking fee expired on September 18 this year. By then, officials had received a number of complaints of fleecing and were keen on ending the contract. But, the contractor was said to have had obtained a stay from a city court before that and continued to collect the fee. Southern Railway - Salem Division has filed its counter and the issue is before the court. It was working hard on getting the stay vacated, the sources said.