DMK nominee for Ward 53 R. Santhamani filing her nomination at the Coimbatore Corporation Central Zone office on Monday.-Photo: M. Periasamy

On the last of filing nominations on Monday, over 7,800 persons filled nominations for elections to rural and urban local bodies in Coimbatore.

According to a release from the district administration, 716 persons filled nominations for the 100-Ward Corporation, 3,408 for ward member posts in village panchayats, 2,073 for town panchayat ward member positions and 50 for district panchayat ward members. The officials in local bodies will on Tuesday take up for scrutiny the nominations.

11,781 nominations

in Tirupur

As many as 11,781 nominations were received for the elections to be held for 3,173 posts in different tiers of civic bodies in the district, when the last date for filing nominations ended on Monday.

Official sources said of the total, 7,119 nominations were received for the 2,295 posts of village panchayat ward members in 265 panchayats.

It was followed by 1,475 nominations for the posts of 265 panchayat presidents and 1,070 nominations filed for 246 town panchayat ward members.

Sources added that 820 people filed nominations for 170 posts of panchayat union ward members, 102 persons filed nominations for 17 posts of district panchayat ward members, 537 persons for 60 councillor posts in Tirupur Corporation and 658 for 120 municipal councillor posts.

3,331 papers in The Nilgiris

Candidates from all major parties thronged the Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur and Nelliyalam Municipality and panchayat union offices on Monday to file their nominations.

Police presence was stepped up, and some roads were closed to vehicular traffic. Supporters of the various candidates were also asked to wait outside the designated centers where the nominations were being filed.

A total of 3,331 nominations were received for the 787 posts in the local bodies till Monday.

(Inputs from Coimbatore, Tirupur and The Nilgiris bureax)