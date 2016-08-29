More than 400 bags of empty liquor bottles, plastic bottles and water packets were collected in a cleanliness drive organised by Young Indians along with the Forest Department, corporates, and educational institutions alongside the road near Maangarai and Anaikatti on Sunday.

Swachh Bharat Chair of Young Indians, Coimbatore, Manoj Krishnakumar said the drive was carried out for about 14 km. This included the stretch from Maangarai to Anaikatti, Alamaramedu village to Kondanur village and close to a Tasmac outlet at Maangarai.

“At some places we collected glass bottles even after digging the soil for sometime,” he said and added that this reflected the damage to the stretch alongside the road due to open disposal of liquor bottles, water packets and tumblers used for consuming liquor on roadsides.