Vinayaka idol being immersed in Kurichi Tank in the city on Wednesday.

Artificial immersion points were arranged at the water starved Kuniyamuthur Lake, where a pit was dug and water was pumped in to facilitate immersion of idols.

Over 1,200 Vinayaka idols were immersed in water bodies in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris on Wednesday.

The Police and Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were deployed at the water bodies to ensure safety.

While a major share of the idols were installed and immersed by Hindu organisations, some were installed by resident associations.

Artificial ponds were also set up at water bodies at Vellakinar and Karunya Nagar.

The police provided lights to facilitate immersion during the late hours of the day. Expert swimmers in the dire and rescue services department were stationed at more than 15 immersion points. Two lifebuoys and two lifejackets were also kept ready to equip public who had come forward for carrying out rescue operations.

Fire and rescue tenders were stationed at a few major immersion points.

In the city 132 idols were immersed at nine places. This included 66 idols in Kurichi Tank, 24 in Kuniyamuthur Tank, 17 in Singanallur Lake and 12 in Vellakinar.

In Coimbatore District (excluding the city), 940 idols were taken on a procession and immersed.

Processions were taken from Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, Karamadai, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Alandurai, Madukkarai, Vadavalli, Pollachi, Anamalai, Kottur, Aliyar, Karumathampatty, Kinathukadavu, Sulur and Annur.

The idols were immersed at different places along the course of Bhavani River, Vellakinar Kuttai, Ambarampalayam River, Chadivayal River, Mayiladuthurai River, Walayar Dam, Aliyar River, Samalapuram Lake any Noyyal River.

In The Nilgiris 136 idols were taken on a procession from Udhagamandalam, Ketti, Kotagiri and Thuthurmattam and immersed at Kamaraj Sagar Dam, Uyilatty River in Kotagiri and at Anjaneyar Palam in Kolakombai.