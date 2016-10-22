A student of an IAS academy in AKS Nagar, Gandhipark, was killed in a fire that broke out on Friday afternoon. Five others were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the condition of one of the victims was said to be critical.

According to sources, fire broke out at around 3.30 p.m. on the ground floor of the two-storeyed building, where the KPR business house had stored materials required for its various businesses – chemicals, paper and electrical equipment, among others.

On the first and second floors were 50-60 students, who were attending classes. As soon as the fire broke out, smoke engulfed the area because of the presence of chemicals, and it quickly spread to the first and second floors.

Students rushed out, and so did the faculty. But a few were caught inside. Fire and Rescue Services personnel who rushed to the spot evacuated those trapped and rushed them to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that Sakthivel (23) had died of asphyxiation.

The condition of Gayathri (26) was critical and she was in the intensive care unit along with Ranganathan and Vijayalakshmi. Girishraja and Muthumanikandaraja were also at the hospital.

Police said the crackers were stored in the warehouse but it was of the size that would be used by one or two families and not in bulk.